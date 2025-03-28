PIMCO CEF Update: Tight Spreads Drive A Derisking Across Taxable Funds

In this article we take another look at the PIMCO suite of CEFs. Specifically, we highlight the latest coverage and valuation levels. We also take a closer look at the sharp drop in leverage across the taxable suite and what

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!