Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been a significant long-term underperformer with the stock losing about 41% of its value. However, shares did gain about 20% in recent days in the wake of
Avis Budget Is A Prime Beneficiary From Auto Tariffs (Upgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. have gained 20% recently due to President Trump’s tariffs on new cars, which should benefit CAR's used car holdings.
- The 25% tariff on imported vehicles is expected to increase new car prices by 5-8%, driving up used car prices by 5-15%.
- Avis's financials are closely tied to used car prices, with potential gains of $3-4 billion from higher used car prices over the next 12-18 months.
- Despite a sluggish rental market, CAR stock is a "buy" with a fair value estimate of $98, offering a 30+% upside from current levels.
