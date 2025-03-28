Gorilla Technology Stock Is Dirt Cheap Now

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Gorilla Technology's AI-driven IoT solutions and strategic shift towards recurring revenue streams position it for long-term growth, despite recent stock price fluctuations.
  • The company's impressive revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by new contracts and global expansion, highlight its strong business fundamentals.
  • Despite risks like potential market sentiment shifts and short-selling reports, Gorilla's undervaluation presents a significant buying opportunity with a 67% upside potential.
  • Management's confidence, evidenced by planned share buybacks and insider purchases, underscores the belief in Gorilla's intrinsic value and future growth prospects.
  • I rate GRRR a "Buy" on its dip.
AI Security System Concept

BlackJack3D

My Thesis

Specializing in "AI-driven IoT solutions", Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) offers various AI-related products and services in "intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics, and advanced cybersecurity".

The GRRR stock made

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
7.8K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GRRR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

