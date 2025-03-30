This article is the fourth in a series of comparative analyses of the two pharmaceutical companies, following "AbbVie Vs. Sanofi: Which Is The Better Investment Right Now," "Pfizer Vs. Johnson & Johnson: Who's The Better Bargain For Investors,"
Eli Lilly Vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Is The Better Bargain For Investors
Summary
- Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk occupy leading positions in the obesity and diabetes markets, valued at more than $100 billion.
- Each of them has advantages, as well as dark spots in the pipeline of drugs and product candidates relative to the rival.
- Dear Seeking Alpha readers, you will discover whether Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly is a more attractive stock in the long term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.