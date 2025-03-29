Buy, Baby, Buy: My 12 Favorite Energy Stocks For What's Next

Mar. 29, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 23 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(20min)

Summary

  • Energy stocks are proving their strength, outperforming the market despite oil price stagnation. Structural shifts, deglobalization, and inflation favor long-term upside.
  • Shale growth is slowing, and oil companies are prioritizing cash flow over expansion. With rising costs, $70 oil is the new $50, limiting U.S. production at lower prices.
  • Uncertainty in policy and tariffs adds pressure, but I see oil stabilizing near $90 long term. My top energy picks remain strong plays for income and capital appreciation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Oil barrel and dollar bill

Comstock

Introduction

I have to admit something.

Last year, we spent so much time discussing the energy sector that I actually started to annoy myself a little bit.

However, I'm glad we did, as I truly consider the energy sector one

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.44K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLE--
The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
SU--
Suncor Energy Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News