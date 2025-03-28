Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) is basically a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with oncological and rare disease programs. Currently, their leading candidate is TARA-002, which is an inactivated strain of Streptococcus pyogenes with immune-stimulating properties. This particular treatment comes from the same
Protara Therapeutics: Speculative Buy On Promising TARA-002 Trial Results
Summary
- TARA’s leading candidate is TARA-002, which so far looks like a promising immune-stimulating therapy derived from OK-432 (Picibanil).
- Their recent Phase 2 ADVANCED-2 trial also showed favorable results in NMIBC, with a notable 72% complete response rate at six months.
- TARA’s pipeline also has IV Choline, which could target unmet needs in patients requiring parenteral nutrition, and it has no other FDA-approved alternatives.
- I also believe their cash reserves and recent raise secure their runway, at least until 2027.
- So, even though TARA remains a relatively speculative microcap, I believe it trades at a compelling valuation in light of its potential. So I rate it a “Buy” at these levels.
