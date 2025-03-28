U.S. Market Update: Four Months After The Presidential Election

FTSE Russell
971 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Three pivotal events mark shifts in market sentiment over the four months since November 2024 - the US election outcome, the Fed’s December policy meeting and the February 2025 release of a key US consumer sentiment survey.
  • Macro, equity and fixed income data reflect market optimism immediately post-election despite a jump in inflation expectations, followed by a worsening of the inflation outlook and, more recently, economic pessimism with declining consumer sentiment, painting a starkly different picture four months since the election.
  • After the immediate post-election jump, inflation expectations were stable until close to the end of the year.

Voting at the US election concept

J Studios

By Mark Barnes, PhD, & Indhu Raghavan, CFA

With the pace of new policy proposals offered during the initial months of the Trump Administration, the investing world has been focused on the US and markets have responded to

This article was written by

FTSE Russell
971 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWF--
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
IWN--
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News