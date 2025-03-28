Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCPK:IDCBY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2025 5:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Duan Hongtao - Senior Executive Vice President
Liu Jun - Vice Chairman, Executive Director, President
Wang Jingwu - Executive Director, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
Zhang Weiwu - Senior Executive Vice President
Yao Mingde - Senior Executive Vice President
Zhang Shouchuan - Senior Executive Vice President
Conference Call Participants
Winnie Wu - BofA Securities
Junliang Chen - Guosen Securities
Unidentified Company Representative
Investors, Analysts, Media, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2024 Annual Earnings Call of ICBC. I'm Chen Hua from ICBC Strategic Management and Investor Relations Department.
The 2024 Annual Report has Annual Announcement has already been released. Thank you for the 880,000 investors for recognition. ICBC has been highly valued the IR and the market value management. We have maintained a frequent and effective contact with investors and media. Today's earnings call will be broadcasted globally.
And now let me introduce you to the senior management of ICBC. In Hong Kong, we have Mr. Liu Jun, President; SEVP, Mr. Duan Hongtao; SEVP, Mr. Yao Mingde. In Beijing, we have SEVP, Mr. Wang Jingwu; SEVP, Mr. Zhang Wenwu; SEVP, Mr. Zhang Shouchuan; Senior Business Director, Mr. Song Jianhua; Directors, Mr. Feng Weidong; Mr. Lu Yongzhen; Madam CAO Liqun, Madam CHEN Yifang, Madam ZHONG Mantao; Director, Don Yang; and Director, Herbert Walter. And also we have department heads and heads of the branches and subsidiaries here today.
And now let's I'll give the floor to SEVP Board Secretary for his introduction.
Duan Hongtao
Friends from the Media, Investors and Analysts, good afternoon. Welcome to ICBC's 2024 Annual Results Announcement. Thank you for your participation and support.
Next, I will briefly report on ICBC's performance in 2024. In 2024, ICBC celebrated its
- Read more current IDCBY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts