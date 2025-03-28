Summit Midstream: Likely Common Dividend Resumption Could Pop The Stock

  • Summit Midstream Corporation's Q4 results were decent, with adjusted EBITDA at $46.2M and free cash flow at $6.6M, aligning with expectations.
  • 2025 guidance projects adjusted EBITDA between $245M-$280M, driven by well connections in the Rockies and the Moonrise Midstream acquisition.
  • Free cash flow is expected to hit $100M, aiding deleveraging to a 3.5x leverage target and resumption of preferred dividends, potentially benefiting common shareholders.
  • Despite trading like a small MLP, SMC's valuation suggests significant upside, with potential equity value appreciation over 70%, though risks include oil price sensitivity and weather impacts.

Summit Midstream Q4 review and 2025 Outlook

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) reported decent operating results earlier this month. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $46.2 million, distributable cash flow came in at $22.1 million, and true free cash flow came in

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

