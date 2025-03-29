Anybody who's followed me long enough probably isn't shocked that I aim to make my money work for me. After all, that's the name of the game in investing. It's why
UnitedHealth Group: A Discounted Dividend Growth Beast To Buy Now
Summary
- UnitedHealth Group continues to deliver sector-crushing dividend growth to its shareholders.
- The company's revenue and adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in the fourth quarter.
- UnitedHealth Group maintains strong financials.
- The managed care giant could be priced 16% below fair value.
- UnitedHealth Group's robust fundamentals and discounted valuation could deliver a 57% cumulative total return by the end of 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.