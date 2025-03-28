Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call March 28, 2025 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Salah Gamoudi - Chief Financial Officer

David Park - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Andy Robinson - President, Director and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Barman - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Jones - BMO Capital Markets

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

Jeffrey Robertson - Water Tower Research

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Standard Lithium Earnings Conference Call for the Six-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Salah Gamoudi, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Salah Gamoudi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are David Park, CEO and Director; Andy Robinson, President, Director and COO; and Mike Barman, Chief Development Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to note for our audience that on November 18, 2024, the Company changed its fiscal year-end from June 30 to December 31. The decision to change our fiscal year end to a calendar year-end was to align the Company's reporting cycle with the reporting cycle of our joint venture to align with other lithium development peers and to align our reporting cycle with how we manage our business.

Our MD&A reports the Company's financial results for the period from July 1, 2024, and through December 31, 2024, which refers to as the six-month fiscal period ended December 31, 2024. Following the six-month stub-period ended December 31, 2024, the Company will file an annual report for each 12-month period ended December 31 of each year beginning with December