The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has cut, and our models show room for more cuts ahead. Our calculation of the interest rate buffer versus neutrality is now 1.5%. This is based off an equally weighted combination of the nominal
Mexico's Ongoing Rate Reducing Mission Presents Opportunity
Summary
- Banxico has cut by 50bp, and seems eager to keep up that type of rhythm.
- Market rates are already there, in the 8% area. And spreads to the US are at the lowest seen in years.
- There can be some further moves lower and tighter, but at the same time we're at a point where volatility reducing plays deserve attention ahead of what can risk being quite a jumpy period.
