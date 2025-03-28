AppLovin: A High-Growth Play In A Trillion-Dollar Market

Mar. 28, 2025 7:03 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP) StockAPP, U
Bashar Issa
6.21K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • AppLovin has outperformed competitors like Unity and large tech firms by capturing significant market share in the mobile app ad space.
  • Despite recent short-seller reports, AppLovin's growth prospects remain strong, with expected revenue growth of 21% and EPS growth of more than double that.
  • The current valuation, with a forward P/E ratio of 41x and a PEG ratio of 0.77x, is justified given the growth rate.
  • Investors should be prepared for volatility but consider the recent dip an attractive entry point for long-term growth.

Closeup of young Asian woman live streaming on phone show new collection fashion clothes to customer at shop. SME small business e-commerce.

MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) succeeded against all odds. It went against tech giants like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and niche incumbents

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
6.21K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News