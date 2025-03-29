FrontView REIT: Buying Outparcels At A 6.5% Dividend Yield

Mar. 29, 2025 12:15 AM ETFrontView REIT, Inc. (FVR) StockFCPT, FVR
Weighing Machine
3.3K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • FrontView REIT has fallen 30% since its IPO and trades at an attractive valuation of 11x 2025e AFFO, an 8.9% implied cap rate and a 6.5% dividend yield.
  • Despite recent tenant issues, strong demand for outparcel space and management's ability to re-tenant should mitigate negative impacts on NOI and AFFO.
  • Risks include limited public history, tenant defaults, and volatility due to small cap and float, but overall, FrontView shares are undervalued.

Aerial drone photo Westgate Marketplace Oklahoma City Best Buy

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Outparcel REIT FrontView (NYSE:FVR) has fallen 30% since its October 2024 IPO, significantly underperforming the broader REIT index (VNQ) as well as the market generally. While the company is facing some tenant

This article was written by

Weighing Machine
3.3K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FVR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FVR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FVR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FVR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News