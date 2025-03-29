Artificial intelligence is powering a technological flywheel, where each advancement drives the development of even more sophisticated systems. While generative AI has driven the AI narrative since ChatGPT’s launch in late 2022, we believe that 2025 is shaping
How Agentic AI Could Catalyze Cloud Computing
Summary
- We believe that agentic AI represents the next frontier of AI, where autonomous systems independently plan, execute, and adapt complex tasks without constant human intervention.
- The market opportunity for agentic AI is robust, as it can accelerate cloud adoption, reshape enterprise software pricing models, and may drive significant financial and productivity gains across industries.
- Investors looking for exposure to the agentic AI market can find opportunities across the supply chain, particularly in cloud and AI infrastructure.
- Data solution suppliers and cybersecurity providers can also benefit from the explosion in data generation.
