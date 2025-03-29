I'm Betting On Tan's Intel For A Trade In 2025 - Initiating With A Buy
Summary
- Intel finally got a new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, and this time around, it's all about efficiency.
- Tan is already making deep cuts that should reduce losses, which have been piling up over the past year.
- Cost reduction aside, Intel is back on the innovation train with the 18A chip and what is expected to be PC market recovery later this year that should boost sales.
- There are also talks of mergers on the table involving GlobalFoundries and/or TSMC and some other tech giants that could cause the stock to trade up.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Intel stock and why I see more upside potential in the near-term.
