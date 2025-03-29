CT REIT: This Dividend Play Features An Interesting Hidden Catalyst
Summary
- CT REIT offers a solid 6%+ dividend yield, trades at a reasonable valuation, and has a strong relationship with Canadian Tire, its primary tenant.
- The REIT boasts a robust balance sheet, with 58% equity, 42% debt and $500M in liquidity, ensuring financial stability and growth potential.
- Lower Canadian interest rates enhance REIT attractiveness, potentially boosting investor interest and stock price, given the current 6.4% yield.
- Key risks include potential interest rate hikes and Canadian Tire's creditworthiness, but the long-term relationship mitigates some concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRT.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.