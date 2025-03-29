Zscaler: Reiterate Buy As Upside Remains Attractive

Summary

  • I reiterate a buy rating for ZS, as the share price has reached my target, and I see further upside potential.
  • The new GTM model has proven effective, with improved sales productivity and significant growth in billings and large deal activity.
  • ZS’s platform is resonating well with customers, driving platform consolidation and higher attach rates, especially in the upmarket segment.
  • Federal spending and emerging product adoption present additional growth levers, with potential for significant revenue contribution in the future.

Male computer professionals programming on computer at tech-startup office

Investment overview

I wrote about Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) previously about one year ago with a buy rating, as I was very bullish on the growth strength, supported by drivers like Fed spending and a shift in the GTM model. After

