ASML: I'm Buying Hand Over Fist (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading ASML to a "strong buy" due to renewed strength in net bookings and earnings, despite previous concerns about revenue growth.
- ASML's recent quarterly report showed a 170% surge in net bookings and impressive gains in net sales and profits, outperforming expectations.
- Despite higher valuations compared to peers, ASML's stock has found support near $650, with bullish technical indicators suggesting limited downside risk.
- Bullish harmonic patterns and positive momentum indicators further support a strong risk-reward scenario, with a stop loss level set at $360.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.