Blueprint Medicines: Strong Business, Ambitious Targets, Expensive Stock

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Blueprint Medicines' primary revenue driver is Ayvakit, approved for various forms of Systemic Mastocytosis (SM) and showing strong growth, with 2024 revenues at $479m.
  • The company projects Ayvakit to reach $2 billion in annual revenues by 2030, with significant growth potential as only 10% of the diagnosed SM market is penetrated.
  • Blueprint is developing next-generation drugs like elenestinib and BLU-808, which could further enhance its SM franchise and diversify its revenue streams.
  • Despite impressive growth and a strong cash position, I recommend a "hold" due to the stock's high valuation and the need for pipeline drugs to be further derisked.

Raffle Ticket - White Background

Jitalia17/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

This is my first time providing coverage on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) for Seeking Alpha. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based commercial stage Pharma completed its initial public offering [IPO] in May 2015, raising ~$169m via the issuance

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.14K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BPMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BPMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BPMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News