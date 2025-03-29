CEF Weekly Review: Fixed Distribution Policies Can Get Unfixed

Summary

  • We review the CEF market valuation and performance through the third week of March and highlight recent market action.
  • Nearly all CEF sectors were up, with MLPs rebounding and loan funds lagging; month-to-date, most sectors remain down due to lower equity prices and wider credit spreads.
  • Invesco credit CEFs VLT and VVR cancelled their fixed managed distribution policies with VVR price falling hard on the news.
  • Nuveen loan CEF JQC is running a rights offering.
  • Blackstone loan CEFs BSL, BGX, and BGB made distribution cuts, indicating sector-wide adjustments as loan CEF net incomes decline with falling short-term rates.
Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up – highlighting individual fund news and events – as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide

