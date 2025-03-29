Xponential Fitness ( XPOF ) has by far been my worst stock pick on SA so far, down almost 50% since my last article on the company recommending a strong buy. Many advise to quickly cut

In the process of finalizing my law PhD on corporate wrongdoing. Research assistant for 5+ years prior, focusing on regulatory governance, corporate compliance.Longstanding interest in the stock-market, focusing primarily on US small to mid caps, both long and short.Whatever peaks my interest is what I will write about: value/growth/secular trends/accounting shenanigans. I typically strive to add some color to the analysis that goes beyond what prior SA authors have written on a particular ticket, and if I cannot find that about a company, I will rarely write a piece. This typically means utilizing academic research, modelling secular trends, correlating financial statement numbers and KPI's with external variables, or any other interesting lens I can find on a company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.