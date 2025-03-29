What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday closed out a roller-coaster week that began with an advance and ended with a selloff.



Tariffs remained at the top of the headlines as market participants geared up for April 2, a day that U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day." His reciprocal tariffs will go into effect that day, along with a 25% tariff on auto imports announced earlier this week.



Also, dampening market sentiment was a key inflation reading that came in a tad hotter than anticipated on Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge—the core personal consumption expenditures price index—rose 0.4% M/M in February, compared to a consensus of +0.3%. On an annual basis, the index ticked up +2.8%, versus an estimate of +2.7%.



Also grabbing some of the spotlight was CoreWeave's (CRWV) hotly anticipated market debut. But the event turned out to be a dud, as the AI hyperscaler's stock ended flat on its first day. The IPO had been significantly downsized going in.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) retreated -1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slid -2.6%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) fell -1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



