What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday closed out a roller-coaster week that began with an advance and ended with a selloff.
Tariffs remained at the top of the headlines as market participants geared up for April 2, a day that U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day." His reciprocal tariffs will go into effect that day, along with a 25% tariff on auto imports announced earlier this week.
Also, dampening market sentiment was a key inflation reading that came in a tad hotter than anticipated on Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge—the core personal consumption expenditures price index—rose 0.4% M/M in February, compared to a consensus of +0.3%. On an annual basis, the index ticked up +2.8%, versus an estimate of +2.7%.
Also grabbing some of the spotlight was CoreWeave's (CRWV) hotly anticipated market debut. But the event turned out to be a dud, as the AI hyperscaler's stock ended flat on its first day. The IPO had been significantly downsized going in.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) retreated -1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slid -2.6%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) fell -1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow -1% to 41,584. S&P 500 -1.5% to 5,581. Nasdaq -2.6% to 17,323. Russell 2000 -1.7% to 2,022. CBOE Volatility Index +12.3% to 21.65.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.7%. Utilities -0.2%. Financials -0.2%. Telecom -3.2%. Healthcare -1%. Industrials -1.3%. Information Technology -3.7%. Materials -0.3%. Energy +0.8%. Consumer Discretionary +0.1%. Real Estate +1.3%.
World Indices
London +0.1% to 8,659. France -1.6% to 7,916. Germany -1.9% to 22,462. Japan -1.5% to 37,120. China -0.4% to 3,351. Hong Kong -1.1% to 23,427. India +0.7% to 77,415.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +1.6% to $69.36/bbl. Gold +2.6% to $3,126.8/oz. Natural Gas +4% to 4.185. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.251.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.12%. USD/JPY +0.33%. GBP/USD +0.15%. Bitcoin +0.3%. Litecoin -4.9%. Ethereum -4.7%. XRP -9.2%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
W. R. Berkley (WRB) +13%. Dollar Tree (DLTR) +9%. Universal Health Services (UHS) +7%. CarMax (KMX) +7%. Cintas (CTAS) +6%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) -19%. Broadcom (AVGO) -12%. GE Vernova (GEV) -9%. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) -9%. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) -9%.
