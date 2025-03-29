United Therapeutics (UTHR), is a company that has interested me for a very long time, and therefore, today I have decided to analyze them. Based on the following analysis, I have to rate the company as a BUY due
United Therapeutics: Don't Fear The Patent Expiration Too Much
Summary
- United Therapeutics is rated as a BUY due to high financial growth, positive long-term outlook, and current undervaluation despite patent expiration concerns.
- The company’s revenue is heavily reliant on Treprostinil-based drugs, with Tyvaso being the highest revenue generator, facing competition from Liquidia Corporation post-2025.
- UTHR shows strong financial metrics: 5Y revenue CAGR of 14.47%, net income CAGR of 20.41%, and FCF CAGR of 16.20%, with almost no debt.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest UTHR is undervalued, with the Graham's Formula value of $396.49 and DCF value of $370.43, averaging to $382.46.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.