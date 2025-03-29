United Therapeutics: Don't Fear The Patent Expiration Too Much

Summary

  • United Therapeutics is rated as a BUY due to high financial growth, positive long-term outlook, and current undervaluation despite patent expiration concerns.
  • The company’s revenue is heavily reliant on Treprostinil-based drugs, with Tyvaso being the highest revenue generator, facing competition from Liquidia Corporation post-2025.
  • UTHR shows strong financial metrics: 5Y revenue CAGR of 14.47%, net income CAGR of 20.41%, and FCF CAGR of 16.20%, with almost no debt.
  • Intrinsic value calculations suggest UTHR is undervalued, with the Graham's Formula value of $396.49 and DCF value of $370.43, averaging to $382.46.

Miniature Human Organs in a Gloved Hand on Green

Ekaterina Chizhevskaya

United Therapeutics (UTHR), is a company that has interested me for a very long time, and therefore, today I have decided to analyze them. Based on the following analysis, I have to rate the company as a BUY due

