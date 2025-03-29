Axon Is Building God's Eye

Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Axon is a rapidly growing security product vendor that's built a Walled Garden Ecosystem akin to Apple's hardware and software-defined Walled Garden Ecosystem.
  • This ecosystem has created a unique set of technological capabilities for security agencies, which might be most effectively described as "God's Eye," or an "All Seeing Eye."
  • In this review of Axon, I will describe what I mean by this; then, discuss value components of the thesis, i.e., growth runway and cash flow durability.
  • I will then walk us through a brief valuation exercise and share some concluding thoughts, including risks to watch out for.
  • In short, at $530/share, I like Axon's risk/return setup.
Giant eyeball starscape backdrop in galaxy with colorful space clouds. Collage. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: Building God's Eye

In 2023, I wrote a series of articles on Axon that focused on the fundamental elements of the company, such as its vertically integrated multi-product platform, which:

  1. Creates a substantial embedding

