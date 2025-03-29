Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC), a cloud service provider in China, released its last report for FY2024 on March 19. The FY2024 report showed how KC continues to make significant progress, including in terms of achieving
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings: Likely Needs More Time To Cool Off
Summary
- The latest report from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings was a good one, but it failed to give much of a lift to the stock, which could be telling.
- KC has benefited tremendously from AI, but it will likely need to spend some time consolidating after the huge gains in the stock.
- The charts suggest the stock has found support, but KC also faces risks, which contributed to the recent stock decline.
- If KC wants to resume the rally, it will likely need to show the Q4 results were no fluke, but the start of a new trend.
