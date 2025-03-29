Alphabet: Progress In AI Cannot Be Ignored For Long
Summary
- Alphabet stock has seen a sharp correction of close to 20% since early February when the stock was at over $200.
- The company has recently announced the Gemini 2.5 AI reasoning model, which is beating other competitors in key tests.
- Alphabet has also announced the launch of Waymo in Washington, D.C., which shows that the company is confident of launching services beyond the Sun Belt and close to federal policy.
- The massive capex projection will continue to be a headwind, but the company is also making massive buybacks, which gives a good floor to the stock.
- The stock is trading at only 16.3 times the EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Dec 2026, which makes it one of the cheapest Mag 7 stocks.
