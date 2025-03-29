Rebalancing in many ETFs leads to slight adjustments in the weights of its holdings. But for the Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF (SPMO) it can lead to major changes and stocks can be added or cut from
SPMO: A Major March Rebalancing (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- SPMO's March rebalancing saw significant changes, adding TSLA and PLTR, while cutting BRK.B and LLY, with technology and financials still heavily weighted.
- The fund has outperformed in the last 3 years due to gains in Mag 7 and financials, but its first six years were unimpressive.
- Concerns arise from adding stocks like TSLA and PLTR, which show recent downward momentum, questioning the sustainability of SPMO's outperformance.
- The risk is that SPMO's strategy may no longer lead to outperformance, as momentum in mega-cap stocks wanes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.