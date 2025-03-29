Property & Casualty insurance stocks have held up as the broader Financials sector has come under pressure in the past two months. Certainly, extreme weather events—Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the LA wildfires, and a harsh southern cold snap in January—were
The Travelers Companies: Pricing Power Persists, Raising My Price Target
Summary
- Travelers (TRV) remains a buy due to strong quarterly results, resilient performance, and favorable valuation despite recent market pressures and extreme weather events.
- TRV's Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $9.15 beat forecasts by $2.54, with revenue up 20% YoY, driven by strong homeowners insurance margins.
- Key risks include the financial impact of LA wildfires, macro uncertainties, and insurance inflation, but TRV's pricing power and technical chart are encouraging.
- TRV's technical chart shows a bullish uptrend, with support between $224-$232 and resistance at $266-$270, suggesting potential for new all-time highs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.