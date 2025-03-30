CVS Health: I Don't Understand The Fuss, But The Worst Is Behind
Summary
- CVS Health experienced a significant turnaround in 2025, with shares up nearly 50% after a 44% decline in 2024.
- The recent rally is not driven by great results or strong guidance under new CEO leadership, but rather bad ones that just weren't as terrible as expected.
- CVS's 2025 outlook includes modest revenue growth, improved operating income, and a focus on stabilizing margins and profitability.
- Despite uncertainties, CVS's valuation does seem fair considering the worst is seemingly behind, leading to an upgraded rating from 'Sell' to 'Hold'.
