CVS Health: I Don't Understand The Fuss, But The Worst Is Behind

Summary

  • CVS Health experienced a significant turnaround in 2025, with shares up nearly 50% after a 44% decline in 2024.
  • The recent rally is not driven by great results or strong guidance under new CEO leadership, but rather bad ones that just weren't as terrible as expected.
  • CVS's 2025 outlook includes modest revenue growth, improved operating income, and a focus on stabilizing margins and profitability.
  • Despite uncertainties, CVS's valuation does seem fair considering the worst is seemingly behind, leading to an upgraded rating from 'Sell' to 'Hold'.

CVS Pharmacy Retail Location. CVS last week started selling CBD in eight states II

jetcityimage

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (NEOE:CVS:CA) ended 2024 as one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P 500, with a 44% decline, marking close to a 60% drawdown from its 2022 peak.

In 2025, though, we're seeing a whole different story, with

