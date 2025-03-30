Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is heading into its Q4 2024 and full-year 2024 earnings report with a mixed picture. It has promising strategic acquisitions (Desktop Metal and Markforged) locked in by court decisions, and new interim CEO Julien Lederman looks to be steadying the
Nano Dimension: Watch Out For Acquisitions Integration; Earnings Preview
- Nano Dimension is a Hold until clear evidence of successful integration of Desktop Metal and Markforged and effective cash management is presented in the upcoming earnings report.
- The company has shown promising financial improvements, with Q3 2024 being its best quarter ever, but investor confidence remains low due to recent controversies and CEO change.
- NNDM's core business, particularly the DragonFly system, is performing well with increased revenue and gross margins, indicating strong underlying business health.
- The upcoming earnings call is crucial for demonstrating integration progress, realistic cash management strategies, and continued solid performance in core business areas.
