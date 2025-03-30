Western Asset Municipal Bond Ladders (1-15 Years) Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • With interest rates rising sharply, the US fixed income market generated weak results during the fourth quarter and posted a modest gain for the year.
  • The economy remained largely resilient and inflation continued to moderate, although it remained higher than the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
  • Muni fundamentals have remained resilient, supported by elevated tax collections.

Performance Review

  • With interest rates rising sharply, the US fixed income market generated weak results during the fourth quarter and posted a modest gain for the year. The economy remained largely resilient and inflation continued to moderate, although

