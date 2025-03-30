Alexandria Real Estate: The True Definition Of A Dividend Bargain

Roberts Berzins, CFA
9.51K Followers
Summary

  • ARE has faced significant challenges since COVID-19: higher for longer, work from home, and an unfavorable supply/demand level in the office space.
  • Despite these challenges, ARE boasts a top-tier credit rating, low debt, and strong fundamentals, making it one of the highest quality REITs.
  • ARE's 2024 performance showed solid FFO per share growth and high occupancy rates, indicating strong demand and robust underlying business performance.
  • The current mispricing presents a clear bargain with a 5.5% dividend yield and potential for price appreciation by late 2025 or 2026.
Research, results and tests being done by doctors in a lab while working on computers together. Medical researchers collaborating and researching to find a cure for disease and illness at work

Sean Anthony Eddy/E+ via Getty Images

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been subject to a massive roller coaster ride since really the outbreak of COVID-19. Up until 2020, ARE used to deliver correlated returns to the overall REIT market (VNQ

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

