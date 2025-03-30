Countdown To Tariff Day

Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader
(20min)

Summary

  • Ahead of the April 2nd tariff unveiling, US equity markets were under renewed pressure this week on downbeat data showing a further dip in consumer confidence and hotter-than-expected PCE inflation.
  • As a turbulent first quarter wraps up, the updated GDPNow - the Atlanta Fed's closely watched GDP tracking model - forecasts growth of -2.8% overall and -0.5% on a "gold-adjusted basis."
  • Posting weekly declines for the seventh time in the past nine weeks, the S&P 500 finished lower by 1.5% - extending its drawdown to 9.3% from its record-highs.
  • Real estate equities were among the better performers, however, on signs that an interest rate-driven rebound in REIT stock prices may revive some 'animal spirits' after a three-year lull.
  • Following a long drought of REIT IPO activity, SmartStop Self Storage - which operates 218 storage facilities in the U.S. and Canada - filed IPO paperwork to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
Skyline of New York with Empire State

Henrik Sorensen

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

US equity markets were under renewed pressure this week - while short-term Treasury yields retreated to five-month lows - as investors parsed downbeat economic data showing a further dip in consumer confidence and an uptick in PCE

