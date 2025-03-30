abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary

Aberdeen Asset Management
97 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The abrdn Life Sciences Investors's equity portion fell but outperformed the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, with Scholar Rock, uniQure, and Gilead Sciences as top contributors.
  • Negative contributors included Regeneron, Amgen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, driven by competitive pressures and disappointing clinical trial results.
  • The US healthcare sector lagged the S&P 500 due to defensive sector underperformance and concerns over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination.
  • The Fund introduced new holdings and disposed of others, focusing on diversification and high-quality businesses to withstand market volatility and support long-term growth.

Digitally enhanced shot of a group of businesspeople meeting in the boardroom superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge

Fund performance

The equity portion of the Fund fell (gross of fees) but outperformed its benchmark, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.1

Performance

The latest available performance figures have been calculated net-of-fees in U.S. dollars for the period:

Cumulative and

This article was written by

Aberdeen Asset Management
97 Followers
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for clients. To achieve this, we offer a comprehensive range of investment capabilities, as well as the highest levels of service. Overall, we manage $669.1 billion* on behalf of clients in 80 countries. In managing these assets, we employ over 1,000 investment professionals and provide client support from over 40 client relationship offices globally. The Aberdeen Standard Investments brand was created in connection with the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life Plc on 14 August 2017 to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc.Follow us on our Thinking Aloud blog: https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/us/investor/insights-thinking-aloud*June 30, 2019

Recommended For You

About HQL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HQL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HQL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News