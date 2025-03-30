Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street's focus next week will be squarely on April 2 - a date U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day."



He is expected to implement reciprocal tariffs, along with a 25% tariff on automobile imports announced last week. Turmoil caused by his trade war escalation has roiled markets, and stocks could be in for more turbulence depending upon the details of the April 2 developments.



It will also be a busy week in terms of economic data, especially for the labor market. Investors will receive an update on February job openings, along with March private employment. It will culminate with Friday's highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report.

Earnings

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 31 - Loar Holdings (LOAR), PVH (PVH), Progress Software (PRGS), and TechTarget (TTGT). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 1 - nCino (NCNO). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 2 - UniFirst (UNF), Penguin Solutions (PENG), and RH (RH). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 3 - Conagra Brands (CAG), Acuity Inc. (AYI), Lamb Weston (LW), MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), and Lindsay (LNN). See the full earnings calendar.

Investing Group Spotlight

Tariffs and other Trump administration initiatives could significantly impact commodity markets over the coming days and weeks. After gold and copper rose to new record highs, silver looks set to challenge the $35.07 resistance level, which could lead to an explosive rally. I favor the SLV, SIL, and SILJ ETFs.



Meanwhile, crude oil prices remain under pressure below $70 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The administration's quest for lower energy prices, the potential to end the war in Ukraine, and OPEC+'s production increases could send the energy commodity below the $63.57 critical technical support level, leading to a herd of selling. I favor the leveraged SCO bearish crude oil ETF product, using time and price stops to protect capital and avoid time decay.



