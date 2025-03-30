The Linde Investment Case Is Continuing To Deliver
Summary
- Linde offers long-term investors a solid 10-12% return potential, backed by a 20% CAGR since 2017 and a 340% total return.
- The company's stability, geographical diversification, and crucial role in various industries make it a resilient and essential investment.
- Despite a forward PE ratio of 27, Linde's strong EPS growth, strategic location, and robust supply chain ensure continued profitability and shareholder returns.
- Risks include increasing long-term debt and geopolitical tensions, but Linde remains a strong buy for conservative portfolios seeking steady growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.