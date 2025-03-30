abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund outperformed its benchmark, returning 0.07% in Q4 2024, aided by life care and industrial bonds.
  • The fund adjusted its portfolio by reducing non-rated bonds and increasing higher-quality credits, using a barbell strategy for duration management.
  • The municipal bond market faced challenges, with high-yield muni bonds underperforming corporate counterparts, but US GDP growth and Fed rate cuts provided economic support.
  • We maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2025, focusing on fundamentals and selectively adding lower-credit quality names to lock in attractive yields.

Fund performance

The abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund (MUTF:AHYMX, Institutional Class shares, net of fees) returned 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024, outperforming the -0.58% return of its benchmark, the S&P Municipal Bond Short Intermediate Index.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for clients. To achieve this, we offer a comprehensive range of investment capabilities, as well as the highest levels of service. Overall, we manage $669.1 billion* on behalf of clients in 80 countries. In managing these assets, we employ over 1,000 investment professionals and provide client support from over 40 client relationship offices globally. The Aberdeen Standard Investments brand was created in connection with the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life Plc on 14 August 2017 to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc.Follow us on our Thinking Aloud blog: https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/us/investor/insights-thinking-aloud*June 30, 2019

