PayPal Is Cheap, Profitable, And About To Rebound (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- PayPal’s trading at $70 with a 30% upside to $90. EPS is up 21% YoY, margins are finally expanding, and the $20B buyback plan shows management knows shares are cheap.
- 434M active users, each averaging 60.6 transactions/year. Branded checkout is growing faster and more profitable—management is rightly focused on margins.
- With $15.4B in cash and $11.1B in debt, PayPal’s in a strong spot. The business is leaner, more focused, and set to benefit if interest rates come down this year.
