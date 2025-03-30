abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Index, driven by strong performance in healthcare, consumer discretionary, and information technology sectors.
  • Key outperforming stocks included Brinker International, Vertex, and Q2 Holdings, while Steven Madden and Materion underperformed due to external pressures.
  • The Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts amid disinflation and policy ambiguity under Trump's second term creates a mixed economic outlook.
  • Small-cap stocks are poised for growth due to valuation discounts, M&A activity, and resilience to higher interest rates, supporting a positive outlook.
Fund performance

The Fund gained (gross of fees) and outperformed the Russell 2000 Index. Sector wise, healthcare, consumer discretionary and information technology were the largest outperforming sectors for the Fund. Conversely, industrials and communication services were the main underperforming sectors.

