Air China: Worth A Shot

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Air China has delivered a 64% return despite a flat market, showcasing its strong investment potential amid trade turmoil.
  • Risks include trade war impacts on GDP growth and airline sentiment, and the company's focus on economic support over profits.
  • Despite a pre-tax loss in 2024, Air China's expanding capacity and stable margins indicate potential for future financial improvement.
  • With a conservative price target of $0.84, Air China offers around 30% upside, supported by expected EBITDA growth and free cash flow performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Air China Boeing 777 "Smiling China" livery landing at Vancouver International Airport

Alvin Man/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In September, I covered Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY) with a buy rating. The return on that buy rating has been very good with a 64% return on a market that was more or less flat. The listing on

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.25K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIRYY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIRYY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIRYY
--
AICAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News