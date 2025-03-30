abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Aberdeen Asset Management
97 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund returned 0.90% in Q4 2024, outperforming its benchmark's 0.12% return.
  • The Fund's exposure to industrials, hospitals, and non-rated and BBB-rated bonds contributed positively to its performance.
  • The Fund maintained its duration with short-term bonds and variable-rate securities, enhancing yield and NAV stability.
  • We remain cautiously optimistic about the muni bond market, focusing on credit fundamentals and conservative duration positioning for stability amidst market volatility.

Finance, stock market and financial forex trader trading after data analysis in the global economy on tablet. Digital cryptocurrency and fintech worker working on investment strategy on stocks charts

shapecharge

Fund performance

The abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund (MUTF:ATOIX) Institutional class shares, net of fees) returned 0.90% for the fourth quarter of 2024, outperforming the 0.12% return of its benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond 1 Year (1-2) Index.

This article was written by

Aberdeen Asset Management
97 Followers
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for clients. To achieve this, we offer a comprehensive range of investment capabilities, as well as the highest levels of service. Overall, we manage $669.1 billion* on behalf of clients in 80 countries. In managing these assets, we employ over 1,000 investment professionals and provide client support from over 40 client relationship offices globally. The Aberdeen Standard Investments brand was created in connection with the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life Plc on 14 August 2017 to form Standard Life Aberdeen plc.Follow us on our Thinking Aloud blog: https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/us/investor/insights-thinking-aloud*June 30, 2019

Recommended For You

About ATOIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ATOIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATOIX
--
ATOBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News