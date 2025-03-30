TriSalus Life Sciences: Optimistic Guidance For 2025, But There Are Still Risks

  • TriSalus Life Sciences aims to achieve positive cash flow by 2025, driven by expanding sales of their TriNav system and reducing operating expenses.
  • The PERIO-03 trial for nelitolimod, a potential treatment for liver-involved cancers, is a key catalyst, with top-line data expected later this year.
  • Financially, TLSI reported a net loss of $30 million for FY 2024, but expects to be EBITDA positive with 50% sales growth in 2025.
  • Despite risks like low cash reserves and potential dilution, I maintain a "buy" rating, contingent on continued sales growth and stable financial reporting.

Topline Summary and Update

TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) I have expressed fairly consistent optimism about over the course of several articles, with the most recent laying out the course they expected to

I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

