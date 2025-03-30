Luminar Technologies: Navigating The Curve Ahead
Summary
- Luminar Technologies' key partnerships with Volvo and Caterpillar could drive future revenue, but the transition to the next-gen Halo sensor may slow short-term gains.
- Despite cost-cutting efforts, Luminar's liquidity position remains weak, with significant debt and negative free cash flow posing risks.
- I maintain a cautious "Buy" rating on LAZR stock, optimistic about long-term potential but wary of liquidity and industry adoption pace.
