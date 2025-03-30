Pure Market Inefficiency In Corteva Preferreds Pricings

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • This article explores a market inefficiency in fixed-income securities, specifically between Corteva's $4.50 and $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stocks.
  • We identified an arbitrage opportunity due to technical buying, making it an ideal pair trade with identical issues from the same company.
  • On 02/09/2025, we recommended CTA-B for our investment-grade long-duration portfolio.
  • On 02/10/2025, technical high-volume buying in CTA-A turned our initial investment idea into a pair trade.
  • This pair trade highlights how technical factors can create profitable opportunities in fixed-income securities, especially among identical issues from the same issuer.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »

Corteva Agriscience Chestnut Run Plaza site in Wilmington, Delaware

Bo Shen

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This article will examine one of the latest market inefficiencies in fixed-income listed securities from which we managed to profit. The arbitrage opportunity I'm referring to occurred between the exchange-traded traditional preferred stocks

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.26K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTA.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTA.PR.A
--
CTVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News