Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • The municipal bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded negative total returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries.
  • The fund’s slightly long duration 3 positioning when compared with the benchmark detracted from relative performance during the fourth quarter.
  • Overall, the fund’s relative credit quality positioning also hurt quarterly results, driven by selection among AA, A and AAA rated issuers.

Businessman stacking coins with screen forex trading graph financial data. Goal business profit graph development. Stock market, financial growth report.

1550539/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Review

  • The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index,[1] recorded negative total returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries. During the period, continued economic resilience and sticky price pressures

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PAMYX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PAMYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAMTX
--
PAMYX
--
PPNAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News