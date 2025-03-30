John Hancock Freedom 529 Portfolio 2033-2036 Q4 2024 Commentary

John Hancock Investment Management
5 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Despite a December pullback, the S&P 500 Index finished 2024 near an all-time high, driven by growth stocks and large-cap shares.
  • The Fed's interest rate cuts in November and December were met with mixed market reactions, with stocks gaining in November but pulling back in December.
  • International developed-market and emerging-market stocks underperformed due to concerns over U.S. trade policies and political instability in Europe.
  • Mid-cap equities are attractive due to their relative valuations, profitability potential, and lower vulnerability to higher interest rates compared to small-caps.

3D Retirement Money with Gold Coins and Financial Planning Elements for Savings and Investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Quarterly commentary1 Highlights

  • Despite a December pullback, the bellwether S&P 500 Index finished 2024 near another all-time high.
  • U.S. stocks responded positively to the outcome of the U.S. elections on November 5.
  • Although the Fed

This article was written by

John Hancock Investment Management
5 Followers
A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About JENFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JENFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JENFX
--
JENGX
--
JLDSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News