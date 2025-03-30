United Homes Group: Not Bad, But Not Great

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • I am intrigued by United Homes Group, a small player in the housing market with a market cap of $202.1 million and a focus on high-growth areas.
  • Despite attractive pricing and a diverse home product line, recent financial performance has been mixed, with declining backlog and volatile profitability metrics.
  • The company's asset-light strategy offers flexibility, but rising payroll costs and greater commissions and discounts have impacted profits and cash flows.
  • While United Homes Group shows some upside potential, the financial uncertainties lead me to rate it as a soft 'buy' for now.
Anybody who follows my work closely has a pretty good chance of knowing that I am a big fan of the housing market. A perpetual under supply of homes, combined with low trading multiples for many of the companies

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
33.86K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

