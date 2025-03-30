Auckland Airport: Capital Expenditures And Debt Deflate Investment Case

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Auckland International Airport's Q2 FY25 results show robust growth, but higher capital expenditures and debt pressures maintain my hold rating.
  • Passenger numbers have recovered to 89% of pre-pandemic levels, but increased costs are offsetting revenue growth, impacting net income.
  • Capital expenditures and debt expectations are deflating the investment case, with potential for further debt or capital raising needed.
  • Maintaining a hold rating, but the stock is on the shortlist for a downgrade to sell if earnings weaken or capital expenditures rise.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Passengers at Auckland International Airport in New Zealand

aimintang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:ACKDF) reported its second quarter FY25 results on the 27th of March. In an earlier report, I marked the stock a hold due to higher capital expenditures in the years ahead. While those expenditures should drive

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.23K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACKDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACKDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACKDF
--
AUKNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News