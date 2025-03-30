Yield Hunting Part 17: MidCap Financial Investment's Baby Bonds Are In Buy Territory Again

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • We continue our series with a low-duration pick, focusing on MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and its baby bond.
  • The investment thesis centers on the attractive yield and lower interest rate risk associated with the low-duration nature of these securities.
  • Rating justification includes the company's solid financial performance, stable credit profile, and the favorable risk-reward balance of the baby bond.
  • The recommendation is supported by the opening analysis of market conditions and the closing emphasis on the bond's defensive characteristics in a volatile market.
  • We share our trading strategy for boosting our overall return in low-duration instruments.

Bald Eagle - Haliaeetus leucocephalus

Henrik Sorensen

Disclosure: The article was first published on our service, and all of the prices mentioned here are accurate as of March 27, 2025.

We continue the series with yet another low-duration pick. In this article, we're going to talk

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.27K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFICL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MFIC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MFIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MFIC
--
MFICL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News